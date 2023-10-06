| Asian Games Kiran Bishnoi Aman Sehrawat Clinch Bronze Bajrang Misses Out On Medal In Wrestling

Kiran Bishnoi shines bright! She clinches the women's freestyle 76kg bronze with a solid 6-3 victory over Mongolia's Ariunjargal Ganbat at the 19th Asian Games this Friday

Hangzhou: Kiran Bishnoi bagged the women’s freestyle 76kg bronze medal after the 6-3 win over Mongolia’s Ariunjargal Ganbat at the 19th Asian Games, on Friday.

Earlier, Kiran beat Japan’s Nodoka Yamamoto before going down against Zhamila Bakbergenova in the semifinal. Later, Aman Sehrawat, the Asian Championships gold medallist, beat China’s Liu Minghu 11-0 by technical superiority, in the men’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal match.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, however, lost in the men’s freestyle 65kg bronze medal to Japan’s Kaiki Yamaguchi after suffering a loss by technical superiority.

Earlier, Sonam Malik beat Chinese opponent and reigning Asian Champion, Long Jia 7-5 in womens freestyle 62kg to clinch the bronze medal.