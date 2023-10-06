Asian Games: India claims Silver in Men’s Recurve team, falls 1-5 to South Korea in final

Hangzhou: Indian Recurve Men’s Team of Atanu Das, Tushar Shelke and Dhiraj Bommadevara lost the final against South Korea 1-5, here on Friday.

India trailed 55-60 in the first set, as the Koreans got their game on point–10 off all their attempts.

Three 10s off the last three shots took India’s score to 57. The Koreans respond with 10s to tie the second set score at 57-all, taking a lead to 3-1

Korea won the final set with three 10s, two 9s, and one 7s, scoring a total of 55. India responded strongly with three 10s, two 9s, and one 8s, a total of 56 was not enough as Korea clinched the match 5-1.

South Korea returned to the top of the podium for the first time since 2010.