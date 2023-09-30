Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain assures India of 3rd boxing medal, advances to 75 kg semis

Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semifinals of the women's 75 kg boxing competition

By ANI Published Date - 01:22 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hangzhou: Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semifinals of the women’s 75 kg boxing competition, assuring India of its third boxing medal at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday. Lovlina won the match by 5-0 against South Korea’s Suyeon Seong, with all judges ruling in favour of the Indian in an evenly-contested match.

Earlier, Preeti Pawar confirmed her entry to the semifinals of the 54 kg women’s boxing event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, not only ensuring at least a bronze medal but also securing a Paris Olympics 2024 quota for the country.

She beat Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova in the quarterfinal clash 4-1, on the basis of the win by points.

Four judges ruled in favour of the Indian boxer while only one judge ruled in favour of Zhaina. The bout was an evenly fought one as there was barely a point of difference between the two boxers.

Preeti became the second Indian boxer after Nikhat to secure the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympic Games in boxing.

Reigning World Champion Zareen on Friday assured India a medal in the 50kg weight category after beating Jordan’s Hanan Nassar by KO in 2 minutes in a quarterfinal of the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

She will be up against Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat in the semifinal.

The Indian boxer needed less than two minutes to overcome Jordan’s Nassar Hanan in the quarterfinals, as her merciless boxing caused the referee to end the contest via RSC (referee stops count). ‘ Currently, India’s medal tally in the games is 34, with eight gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals.