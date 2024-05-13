Polls begin in two parliamentary constituencies and Secunderabad cantonment

Scores of citizens have queued up at the polling stations to cast their ballots before they get along with their day. While some struggled to locate their polling centers, political party agents outside the 100 meter line and officers handling the electoral roll have been assisting voters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 11:19 AM

Hyderabad: Polling for the two parliamentary constituencies and the Secunderabad Cantonment by-polls has commenced in the city.

Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose along with his family exercised his right to vote at the Venkateswara Fine Arts College in Madhapur.

As IMD-H has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the evening, it is suggested to cast votes as early as possible.