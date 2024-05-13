Polling progressing peacefully in erstwhile Karimnagar district

Candidates, MLAs, other public representatives, government officials and others exercised their votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 11:25 AM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Polling for Lok Sabha elections is progressing smoothly in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Election is being held for three parliament segments such as Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Nizamabad.

Even in the soaring heat, voters were seen standing in queue at polling booths to exercise their franchise right from the beginning of polling at 7 am.

While 10.1 percent polling was recorded in Karimnagar parliament constituency, 9.69 percent was recorded in Peddapalli lok sabha segment in the first two hours. Meanwhile, 8.70 percent polling was recorded in Korutla, Jagtial and Dharmapuri segment falling under Nizamabad LS constituency.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with family members exercised his vote in Government junior college, Husnabad.

Karimnagar BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar along with his family members cast his vote in Mukarampura Urdu media high school in Karimangar. Congress aspirant Velichala Rajender Rao exercised his vote in Sreya Vocational junior college, Christian colony.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote in Jyothinagar polling station.

Peddapalli Congress candidate Gaddam Vamshi Krishna along with his mother cast his vote in Market road Government high school, Mancherial.

BJP aspirant Gomasa Srinivas exercised his franchise in Kyathanapalli Thimmapur of Chennur constituency.

Collectors Pamela Satpathy (Karimnagar), Muzammil Khan (Peddapalli) and Yasmeen Basha (Jagtial) also cast their votes.