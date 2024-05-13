Slow voting in Telangana; 9.48 per cent till 9 am

There were complaints of EVMs developing snags at Sri Sai Public School 243 number polling booth under Uppal constituency. Due to disruption in power supply at few places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, the polling is continuing very slowly, according to reports.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 10:13 AM

Hyderabad: Voting is progressing slowly in Telangana, with 9.48 percent being recorded till 9 am.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj, who cast his vote at Adarsha polling booth in SR Nagar, said voting was continuing peacefully and expected the polling percentage to be around 70 per cent in the State. Elaborate arrangements were in place to ensure there were no complaints and inconvenience, he said.

Though it rained heavily at several places, the polling staff commenced voting as per schedule, he said, asking voters to call 1950, in case of any complaints.

Meanwhile, TPCC senior Vice president G Niranjan urged the CEO to instruct the concerned officials to book a case against BJP Secunderabad candidate G Kishan Reddy. After casting casting his vote at Barkatpura, Kishan Reddy spoke to media and took the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was in violation of code, he said in a statement.

On the other hand, the BJP State president G Kishan Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the missing of names in the voters list at booth number 15 in Shaikpet. He lodged a complaint with the CEO, reports said.