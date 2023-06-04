Asifabad: 22-feet Buddha statue unveiled in Sirpur (T)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa unveiled a statue of Lord Buddha installed in the centre of the Nagamma Cheruvu in Sirpur (T) mandal centre on Sunday.

Installation of the 22-feet height statue of Buddha, sponsored by Konappa, began in June 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Konappa said the statue was installed considering the population of followers of Buddhism in Sirpur (T) and surrounding areas. He stated that he would strive hard to convert the tank into a tourist spot in the future.

Earlier, the legislator welcomed Buddhist monks from the north eastern parts of the country. SC Welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and former minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao were present.