Buddha’s teachings are more relevant today: CM KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the teachings of Gautama Buddha are very much relevant to present day society

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:02 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the teachings of Gautama Buddha are very much relevant to present day society.

Extending his greetings to the people on the eve of Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Goutama Buddha, he observed that the principles of love, compassion, nonviolence and need for living in harmony with nature were all taught by him and they are imperative for achieving a Utopian society.

Paying glowing tributes to Buddha on the occasion, he hailed his life of virtues and teachings. It is a proud moment for every Indian to live today in the land of Buddha. He taught noble principles of peaceful coexistence to the entire mankind 2500 years ago, he said. His crusade against hatred, discrimination, color and caste was the outcome of great vision and philosophical wisdom. The roots of social life and culture in Telangana were deeply embedded in Buddhism.

‘The propagation of Buddhism from Telangana soil is a matter of pride for all of us. Buddhist Sites ( Bouddha Aramas) that existed on the banks of river Krishna and Godavri dated back thousands of years are the evidence of the spread of Buddhism in Telangana.

'Buddhavanam'

The Chief Minister said that the ‘Buddhavanam’ which has been developed with international standards at Nagarjuna Sagar by the State Government is attracting tourists from all over the world. Welfare schemes The government is implementing an action plan for reviving the Buddhist temples existed in the State and take his message far and wide.

The government is making efforts to ensure that the people of Telangana live happily in all fields. It is making all out efforts for fulfilling Buddha’s aspirations. As desired by Buddha, welfare schemes and development programmes were being implemented reaching out to all sections of people including SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, women and the poor regardless of caste, colour and religion, he said.

