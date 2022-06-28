Asifabad excels, Mancherial lags behind in Inter results

Published Date - 10:41 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Adilabad: Kumram Bheem Asifabad district stood in the second position in results of Intermediate II year of which results were declared on Tuesday.

District Intermediate Education Officer Dr Sridhar Suman said that 3,140 students cleared all subjects out of the total 4,460 students who appeared the examinations, indicating a pass percentage of 77 and helping the district achieve the second spot in the results. The district figured in the third place in the results of Intermediate I year.

Sridhar attributed the outstanding academic performance of students to planning, supervision and quality teaching by lecturers. He said that the district continued to perform well in the results due to efforts of the authorities concerned and qualified teachers. He added that students were interested in regularly attending classes.

Significantly, Jella Aman studying in a government junior college in Kaghaznagar town achieved state first rank by registering 990 marks out of the total 1,000 in the results. The son of a private mathematics tutor belonging to Kaghaznagar, Aman shined in the results by securing 466 marks out of the total 470 marks in Intermediate I year, 2021.

Pravallika was one of the top performers of the institution by scoring 960 marks. Bake Sri Vidya of Adilabad town secured the state first rank by recording 437 marks as against 440 in Intermediate I year, BiPC stream. The rankers were congratulated by teachers and students of their colleges. They thanked their teachers and parents for encouraging them in studies.

Meanwhile, Mancherial district appeared in the eighth place by registering 67 percent of pass in the results of Intermediate II year and stood at 7th position by securing 61 percent of pass in the results of Intermediate I year. Nirmal district appeared in the 14th place by recording 61 percent of pass in the results of Intermediate II year and 15th position by seeing 67 percent of pass in Intermediate I year.