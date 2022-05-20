Asifabad mountaineer-led team to unfurl tricolor atop Pangacharulla peak on June 2

Tribal mountaineer Madavi Kanni Bai

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A five-member team of adventurers led by a promising tribal mountaineer Madavi Kanni Bai of the district will unfurl tricolor atop the 14,700 feet high Pangacharulla peak of Himalayas on June 2 to mark the 8th formation day of Telangana state. The team left for Uttarakhand from Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

Hailing from Bheemangondi village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Kanni Bai is the first woman to lead a team which embarked on a mammoth task of hoisting the national flag atop of the peak. The team comprises A Arunsagar and S Chandu from Bhadradri, S Anand Babu and the director Adventure Club of Telangana State (ACTS) K Ranga Rao. A woman is leading the team of adventurers for the first time, she claimed.

Kanni Bai stated that the team would initially reach New Delhi and then to Haridwar of Uttarakhand on Saturday. She stated that they would visit Dehradun and New Delhi during the return journey. She informed that the district administration, Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku sponsored her trip, while tribal organizations donated Rs 5,000 for her expedition. She thanked those who extended their cooperation to her in her endeavor.

Kannibai brought recognition to the district and her community, Kolam, a particularly vulnerable tribal group by unfurling the tri-color flag atop of the 6,512 metres height Mountain Bhageerathi II in Uttarakhand on June 2 of 2020. She was the pioneer to venture into the unconventional field and stood as a role model to tribal women by excelling in it.

To her credit, Kannibai won two medals in an international water rappelling competition held at Katika waterfalls in Visakhapatnam in 2019. She was presented the certificate of appreciation by Collector Divya Devarajan for excelling in mountaineering, on August 15 in the same year. She led a team of risk comprising 12 ethnic tribal youngsters who provided safety to visitors who take adventure activities in Adilabad Harita Vanam.

