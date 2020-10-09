Asifnagar receives heavy rainfall of 15 cm

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: In less than three hours, Asifnagar in the city received a very heavy rainfall of 15 cm on Friday. The area also registered highest 24 hour rainfall in this southwest monsoon and brought normal life to standstill here.

Several areas too recorded over 10 mm rainfall following the heavy rains. Till 8.30 pm, Banjara Hills received 12.9 cm, followed by Shaikpet (12.5 cm), Khairatabad (12.3 cm) and Venkateshwara Colony (11.5 cm).

Also read Hyderabad rains: Life thrown out of gear

Rainfall in cms:

Asifnagar – 15

Banjara Hills – 12.9

Shaikpet – 12.5

Khairatabad – 12.3

Venkateshwara Colony – 11.5

Tolichowki – 11.4

Vijayanagar Colony – 10.9

Nampally – 10.6

Mehdipatnam – 10.1

Gudimalkapur – 95.5

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .