‘Aspirants of Group I service should be focused and determined’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi speaks at an awareness programme meant for aspirants of Group I service, held in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Adilabad: Telangana State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi advised aspirants of the government jobs could easily accomplish their goals if they were focused and determined to achieve their objectives, while being optimistic and confident. He was speaking at an awareness programme meant for aspirants of Group I service, held here on Tuesday.

Partha Sarathi provided his insights and inputs to the aspirants in cracking the government jobs with the help of power-point presentation. He shared personal accounts and tried to raise awareness of the candidates. He said that the aspirants were comparatively now have many facilities which could be tapped for realizing their dream.

The retired IAS officer suggested the candidates to strive hard and to trust themselves to excel in examinations of the Group-I service. He told them to resist bad habits and to be mentally strong. He advised them not to fear failures and not to have silly apprehensions about the examination. He requested them to avoid postponing mentality, lazy and inferiority complex and complaisance.

The Commissioner further advised the aspirants to utilize the opportunity of job notifications issued by the government. He predicted that vacancies of Group II and IV services would be filled up soon. He told the candidates not to mug up topics, but to understand and anaylse them. He said that the aspirants can succeed if they love their syllabus and have an action plan.

Earlier, Collector Sikta Patnaik addressed the aspirants. She stated that BC, SC, ST study circles were not only providing special coaching to the unemployed, but also extending study material. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that the police department was too giving the coaching to the jobless. He advised the aspirants to display enthusiasm till the examinations.

