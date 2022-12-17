Assam commercial tax officials meet Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:10 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has stated that there has been a paradigm shift in the commercial tax administration in the State with an increased thrust and focus on system-based tax realization.

The Chief Secretary, who interacted with senior officials of the Assam Commercial Taxes Department at his chamber on Saturday, said several Apps and modules have been developed by the department and the manual based drafting of notices and proceedings has been done away with and physical targets has been replaced with task-based targets.

The department has also been reorganised by adding several circles, he said and added that Economic intelligence units have been set up for research and analytics.

The visiting officials informed the Chief Secretary that Assam was still following the traditional system and noted that it was a great learning experience for them to know about the best practices of the State which could be implemented in their State as well.

Commissioner (Commercial Tax) Neetu Prasad, Additional Commissioner Sai Kishore and other officials were present. The Assam officials were led by Joint Commissioner Basumatary Phuleswar and other senior officials.