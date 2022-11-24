Telangana Chief Secretary asks Collectors to expedite Podu lands survey

Gram sabhas should be convened immediately to record the resolutions, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (File Photo).

Hyderabad: The State government has issued instructions to District Collectors to expedite the Podu lands survey and to convene Gram Sabhas immediately and record the resolutions accordingly.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a video conference with the District Collectors, Additional Collectors and other officials here on Thursday. During the conference, the progress achieved in Podu, Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam, Telangana Kreeda Pranganam and revenue related aspects was reviewed.

Instructions were issued to convene Sub-divisional meetings on high priority in a couple of days. As the identification of Telangana Kreeda Pranganams was almost complete in most of the districts, works should be expedited and completed, he said, directing the Collectors to complete the processing of applications pending under GO 58 and GO 59.