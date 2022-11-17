Telangana seeks Malaysia’s cooperation for oil palm mission

Telangana Chief Secretary requested the Malaysia delegation members to assist in speedy clearances for germinated seeds shipments being supplied by Malaysian companies.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sought Malaysia’s cooperation in training and certification support for the oil palm mission in the State.

A high-level Malaysian delegation met with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here on Thursday and discussed the possibilities to explore partnership in the oil palm sector with the State government. Malaysian Palm Oil Council CEO Wan Aishah Wan Hamid and others were part of the delegation.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary requested the delegation members to assist in speedy clearances for germinated seeds shipments being supplied by Malaysian companies. Stating that the Telangana government had embarked on a massive programme to promote oil palm in the State by targeting oil palm cultivation in 20 lakh acres in a phased manner.

Somesh Kumar said Telangana imports seeds from Malaysia in large quantities and as such, there was huge potential for both the countries in the oil palm sector. He also wanted the delegation to work out a mutually beneficial mechanism for employment opportunities for Telangana youth in the oil palm sector in Malaysia.

The State government has also sought support for the upcoming high level Ministerial delegation to Malaysia, besides more collaboration with Malaysian companies.