Assam woman arrested for killing her newborn baby

By IANS Published Date - 01:17 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Guwahati: A woman was arrested in Assam’s Biswanath district on charges of killing her newborn baby just hours after giving birth, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Bandor Jonghol village and the accused was identified as Anowara Khatun.

She was arrested on Thursday.

According to the police, Khatun had also attempted to bury the baby near her house. But the neighbours saw her and informed the police.

“A police team rushed to the spot, and sent both the mother and the baby to the hospital. But doctors declared the infant brought dead,” a senior police official told IANS.

“The woman gave birth to the child on Thursday and soon after that she killed her own daughter. When we reached the spot, the mother was also heavily bleeding due to the child birth. She was in hospital for a day and and has now been sent to police custody,” the officer added.

A case under relevant sections was registered. Further investigation is underway.

Identity of the infant’s father remains unknown.