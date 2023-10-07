Aston Martin launches sports car worth Rs. 4.59 cr in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: Ultra-luxury high-performance sports car manufacturer Aston Martin launched the super tourer DB12 at a price of Rs. 4.59 crore, here in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking during the launch event, Aston Martin Regional President, Asia, Gregory Adams, said “Marking its 110th anniversary, 2023 has seen Aston Martin shine brighter than ever, supported by the arrival of a true-game changing model, the Aston Martin DB12. For 110 years, Aston Martin’s iconic wings have been a symbol of innovation and craft, with the marque’s ultra-luxury, high performance sportscars loved worldwide, with India being no exception.”

The first of Aston Martin’s highly anticipated next generation of sportscars, DB12 represents the peaks attained in the of 75 years of Aston Martin’s DB bloodline. The latest launch positions Aston Martin as a modern ultra-luxury, high performance brand, with timeless design combined with the latest technology.

Billed as the world’s first Super Tourer, DB12 elevates itself beyond the current GT automotive segment, creating a new category of one. Class-leading performance justifies the redefinition, including a 202mph top speed, a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and an exception 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine – expertly tuned by Aston Martin engineers.

Aston Martin’s presence in the Indian luxury automobile industry has been on a remarkable growth trajectory with the successful launch of the DBX & DBX707. The introduction of the DB12 further solidifies the brand’s positioning in India as a trailblazer in the ultra-luxury segment. As Aston Martin takes the forefront in revolutionising the ultra-luxury automobile sector in India, the DB12 is poised to be a game changer, setting new standards of design, performance, and exclusivity.