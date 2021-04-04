Asus AiO V241 all-in-one PC brings games, movies to life

The AiO V241 comes in two colour combinations that are sure to match the decor of any room they are placed in: black and gold, and white and silver.

New Delhi: ASUS recently expanded its all-in-one PC line-up in India with the launch of AiO V241 that offers a nearly bezel-less screen and 11th Gen Intel Core processor at a starting price of Rs 61,990.

The latest machine from the Taiwan-based tech giant enables consumers to not only meet their computing needs and video conferencing needs but also multimedia content consumption such as watching TV, playing console games, watching OTT content, streaming movies and more on a single device.

We used the black and gold variant for around a week and here is what we think about the machine.

The AiO V241EA series all-in-one PCs come with a 23.8-inch 1920×1080 pixels LED-backlit “borderless” panel that, in the words of Asus, entails a screen-to-body ratio of 88 per cent.

Asus is using a matte display that boasts of 178-degree viewing angles and 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut support.

The display is ideal for browsing the web, watching movies or office work.

It has a generous number of ports and connectors that allow many devices to be connected to it and save users the hassle of plugging and unplugging them.

These include a set of four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a HDMI out port that allows it to connect to another display or TV, as well as a traditional RJ-45 wired LAN port.

One can connect to the AiO almost any media or utility device that has a HDMI 1.4 compatible signal output, for e.g, your game consoles, set-top-boxes, OTT boxes such as Amazon’s Firestick, an HDMI sound-bar, or maybe an AV receiver for better media experiences, and finally, it can also double up as a secondary monitor for your work laptop.

The bottom edge of the AiO V241’s display is composed of an attractive-looking grille that houses the speakers as well as the webcam. For added style and quality, it is made of aluminium.

The display module is mounted on an aluminium stand. The display module is mounted at its perfect centre of gravity, so it is able to be tilted with minimal effort.

The Asus V241 comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM as well as a 1TB 7200RPM HDD and up to 512GB PCIe SSD.

There’s no dedicated GPU on this AiO and you only get the Intel Iris Xe GPU which is able to handle most graphical tasks.

The machine is good enough to do daily basic stuff such as typing long documents, watching YouTube videos, browsing the internet, writing an email, or editing a story on Google Docs as well as playing games.

During the review, we watched several high-resolution movies on OTT platforms and it neither showed any lag nor did it get heat up.

It houses dual 3-Watt speakers which are loud enough to fill a medium-size room.

For input, the ASUS AiO V241 comes with a wireless Chiclet style keyboard and mouse.

Running on ultra-reliable 2.4GHz wireless radios, these input accessories are colour-matched to the ASUS AiO V241, so together, the system not only works great but also looks great.

The keyboard features long 2.5mm key travel and wide 3.2mm spacing between the keys that make typing more precise and ergonomic.

Priced at Rs 61,990, ASUS AiO V241 is a powerful PC that offers a promise to unlock their true potential with top-of-the-line features, be it at home or work.

