Video of Aswaraopet SI Srinivas sharing how he was harassed in police station goes viral on social media

In the video the SI stated that Andhra constables, Sanyasi Naidu, Subhani and Shekar, Shiva Nagaraju of Telangana and a woman constable Nagalakshmi used to hinder his work of writing official records.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 03:13 PM

Kothagudem: Aswaraopet SI, Sriramula Srinivas, who died in the early hours of Sunday, had shared his plight and harassment he was subjected to at the police station with his family members.

A video of his statement, which was recorded by relatives on a mobile phone when he was in hospital in Hyderabad is now being shared widely on social media drawing widespread condemnation against those who harassed the SI.

When the SI questioned them why they were disrupting his work because of differences among them, they used to answer him in a rude manner saying that they would not execute his record work. He alleged that the Andhra constables revolted against him and did not cooperate in his work.

When he took the assistance of two other constables to execute the work, the accused constables used to abuse those two constables saying that they would not allow anyone to do his work. Intelligence constable Sharath used to leak the developments in the police station to his brother Masabathula Ramu, who happens to be a vernacular newspaper reporter, to publish false news against him, the SI said.

Srinivas said that these issues were taken to the notice of CI K Jithender Reddy, but the CI trusted the constables, harassed him instead of taking action and made him stand when he went to talk to the CI.

A report against the constables was also submitted about the issue to the concerned DSP and the SP, 25 days before he attempted suicide. It was a habit for the constables in question to disobey the SIs, who served at the police station and it was going for the past several years.

Srinivas claimed that the CI used to issue memos for petty reasons and then he understood that he was being targetted intentionally. He stated that he took the matter to the notice of the Special Branch Inspector, who assured him to take action against the constables, but there has been a delay and he could not bear the harassment.