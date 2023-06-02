Ather launches its electric scooter 450S in India, check details

It has a top speed of 90 kph, the same as the 450X. The bookings for the Ather electric scooter 450S will start in July across India.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:39 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: Ather has finally introduced the most-awaited electric scooter, the 450S, in India. The starting price of the Ather electric scooter 450S is Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter is expected to come with a 3 kWh battery, which provides a decent range of 115 km on a single charge. It has a top speed of 90 kph, the same as the 450X. The bookings for the Ather electric scooter 450S will start in July across India.

The co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, Tarun Mehta, spoke at the launch of the new electric scooter and said that the 450 platform has been extremely successful for the business. He noted that their goal is to increase the availability of electric vehicles to a wider variety of consumers. Mehta also claimed that the Ather 450S is their new entry-level model, aimed at those who wish to enter the electric vehicle market but still want the quality and dependability that Ather scooters are known for. He said that the 450S would pioneer technological innovations in the performance scooter category, setting the bar for riding enjoyment and safety while retaining a high level of performance.