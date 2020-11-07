Ather offers free of cost EV charging in Hyderabad

The Grid points can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and this facility is being offered free of charge to everyone in 2020

Hyderabad: Further to announcing the start of deliveries of Ather 450X this month, Ather Energy has begun setting up its fast charging public network-The Ather Grid, across Hyderabad. The Grid points can be used by all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers and this facility is being offered free of charge to everyone in 2020.

Installations of the charging points have already begun across key hotspots in the city such as Sarath City Capital Mall, Almond House, Taj Mahal Hotel, Swiss Castle, Flip Side, Noma Talkies, and The Moonshine Project, with a total of 11 locations. As part of Phase 1, about 5-10 fast charging points will be installed by the end of the year.

Ather will continue to partner with similar progressive hosts including cafés, restaurants, technology parks, malls, and gyms which can offer EV owners easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad is among the first cities after Bengaluru and Chennai to have Ather Energy’s fast charging public network, the company said.

More plans for city

With the installation of the charging network, Ather Energy officially makes its entry into the Hyderabad market. Following Ather Grid, the city will have an experience centre- Ather Space soon. In the meantime, consumers can pre-order the Ather 450X via the website and deliveries will begin in November 2020.

The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid app which allows all EV owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time. The company targets to set up 150 charging points across the country by March 2021.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Telangana government’s new EV policies which include no road tax and registration fees, and its support for public charging infrastructure will increase the demand of EVs.” Hyderabad has always been an early adopter of technology and this will be evident in the uptick in demand for EVs in the city, he noted.

