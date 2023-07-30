Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra arrested in Lucknow

Junior advocate Himanshu Pandey, who was with Vijay Mishra, informed the Lucknow police about his presence in the state capital.

By IANS Published Date - 09:07 AM, Sun - 30 July 23

File Photo

Lucknow: Vijay Mishra, lawyer of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, has been arrested by the Prayagraj police in an extortion case. He was arrested from outside Hotel Hyatt Legacy in Lucknow late on Saturday night.

A case had been registered against Vijay Mishra at the Atarsuiya police station for demanding extortion of Rs three crores, in which he is wanted.

Police have also made him an accused in Umesh Pal murder case. Junior advocate Himanshu Pandey, who was with Vijay Mishra, informed the Lucknow police about his presence in the state capital. According to STF sources, Prayagraj police with the help of Lucknow STF arrested the lawyer from outside the hotel located in Vibhuti Khand.

Advocate Himanshu Pandey said that he was present outside Hotel Hyatt Legacy with Vijay Mishra at night.

Meanwhile, about 15 people came in three vehicles and made Vijay sit in the vehicle. Official sources say that the Prayagraj police had been camping in Lucknow for several days in search of Vijay.

After getting the exact location of Vijay, he was nabbed. Police is bringing the accused to Prayagraj. After this further action will be taken.