Attachment of Kaghaznagar RDO office assets stalled for two months

Revenue Divisional Officer Suresh submitted a written assurance to officials of the court to release the compensation within two months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 07:07 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Movable assets like furniture and computers, etc., of the office of Kaghaznagar Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) were on Thursday attached for contempt of a court’s order with regard to sanction of compensation of Rs 5.33 crore to farmers whose lands were acquired for Palvai Purshottam Rao irrigation project 14 years ago.

The High Court had ordered the revenue officials to provide the compensation to the displaced farmers within three months on July 27. They, however, did not honor the court’s order and delayed the sanctioning of the compensation even after the deadline. The victims again approached the court which expressed anguish at the laxity of officials and issued an order attaching the assets.

However, the process of attaching the assets was stalled for two months following RDO Suresh Kumar requesting senior civil judge time to implement the order. Suresh submitted a written assurance to officials of the court to release the compensation within two months. The project was built across Erravagu at Hattini village in Dahegaon mandal.