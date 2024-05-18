Asifabad student selected for mountaineering course in Manali

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 06:37 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A student from Telangana State Eklavya model residential school-Kaghaznagar was selected for undergoing mountaineering basic course at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institution of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS)-Manali from May 15 to June 6.

Jadhav Nikhil, a Grade XI of the school was among 15 students picked for the course. He is currently learning the course offered by the ABVIMAS. He said that he was able to know basics including tips to excel in mountaineering and safety measures. He stated that he would like to become a mountaineer in the future.

In the meantime, Masavena Vanitha, a sports coach at the school was also selected to escort the students. She was among the five coaches from across the country selected for the escort pupils during the course. She thanked authorities of Ekalavya Model Residential Schools Society for choosing her.