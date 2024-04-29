Asifabad: Woman dies after delivering stillborn; family alleges negligence

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 10:50 AM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Tension broke out for a while when relatives and family members of a woman protested in front of a private hospital when the woman died after delivering a stillborn in Kaghaznagar on Sunday night.

According to relatives, Ch Shwetha (27) from Navgaon Basti in the town died after giving birth to a stillborn at Shailaja Hospital in Kaghaznagar. But, doctors advised her family members to visit a hospital in Mancherial stating her medical condition deteriorated after a surgery was performed to remove the stillborn from her womb.

However, the woman was declared brought dead by doctors of the hospital in Mancherial. The relatives arrived at the private hospital in Kaghaznagar carrying the body of Shwetha. They then staged a sit-in in front of the nursing home and kept the body on the road. They demanded action against the doctors of the hospital for negligence in handling the delivery.

Due to the protest, traffic came to a standstill for an hour. Upon learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot and closed the hospital as a precautionary measure. The agitators withdrew the protest after police assured of taking action by conducting investigations into the death after registering a case.