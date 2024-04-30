Six booked for brewing illicit liquor in Asifabad

Sixty litres of the illicitly distilled liquor was seized, while 4,000 litres of ferment was destroyed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 06:53 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Six persons were booked for brewing illicit liquor (gudumba) during simultaneous raids held on their houses in different parts of Chintalamanepalli, Dahegaon and Koutala mandals on Tuesday. Sixty litres of the illicitly distilled liquor was seized, while 4,000 litres of ferment was destroyed.

Kaghaznagar Prohibition and Excise Inspector B Ravi said that a case was registered against six persons from Lambadihetti, Guppugudem, Ranavelli, Marripelli, Kalwada of the three mandals for preparing the illicit alcohol. He warned that stringent action would be taken against those who indulge in illegal activities.