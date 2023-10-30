Attack on BRS MP: Assailant was following Prabhakar Reddy from morning

Party cadre said they had seen him trying to climb onto the campaign vehicle of Prabhakar Reddy, but they did not allow him because the vehicle was already packed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Followers of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the assailant, Raju, was closely following the MP since Monday morning.

Though he claimed to be a journalist, BRS leaders and cadre in Dubbak said they never saw him among the journalists. Since Prabhakar Reddy started his campaign at Gajulapally in Dubbak at 9.50 am, Raju was said to be closely following him. Party cadre said they had seen him trying to climb onto the campaign vehicle of Prabhakar Reddy, but they did not allow him because the vehicle was already packed.

As the campaign vehicle was proceeding through Dommata, Muthyampet and Surampally, he had followed them and attempted to climb onto the vehicle many times. When Reddy was returning from a house after consoling a family that lost a member at Surampally, Raju was seen standing close to the vehicle and suddenly stabbed the MP at 1.26 pm.

The MP’s gunman said he immediately nabbed Raju and wrested the knife out of his hand. In the process, the gunman suffered a minor injury on his hand.

Another follower of the MP said he had seen Raju on Sunday evening also during the campaign.

Also Read BRS Dubbak candidate and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during election campaign