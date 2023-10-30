BRS Dubbak candidate and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during election campaign

Prabhakar Reddy was grievously injured and was rushed to a hospital for the treatment. More details are awaited about the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:48 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: Medak MP and BRS candidate from Dubbaka for the forthcoming elections Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed in the stomach by an unidentified man during his campaign at Surampally village of Doulathabad mandal on Monday.

Prabhakar Reddy has been rushed to the Gajwel Hospital, from where he is likely to be shifted to Hyderabad. The assailant meanwhile was thrashed by a crowd and handed over to the police. He was identified as Raju of Cheppyala villae. He worked as a reporter for a local news app earlier, and was now working for a YouTube channel.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has cancelled all his programmes and is rushing to Gajwel.

