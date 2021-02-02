Attendance in schools pick up on second day of re-opening across Telangana

Out of 11,77,527 enrollments in 11,976 high schools (Classes IX and X) and residential junior colleges, 6,34,386 students attended physical classes translating the attendance percentage to 54 per cent.

Hyderabad: Attendance in high schools and residential junior colleges across the State under the School Education department picked up on the second day after they reopened.

Out of 11,77,527 enrollments in 11,976 high schools (Classes IX and X) and residential junior colleges, 6,34,386 students attended physical classes translating the attendance percentage to 54 per cent. On the first day of reopening, 45 per cent students were present out of 9,59,914 enrolled students.

In 4,668 government and local body high schools, out of 3,82,071 students in Classes IX and X, 56 per cent attended on Tuesday, while it was 48 per cent out of 3,83,858 enrollments on Monday.

Likewise, in 6,373 private high schools, attendance stood at 56 per cent with 1,97,627 students of Classes IX and X attending the classes out of 3,50,321 enrollments.

