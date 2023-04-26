Attention thyroid medication users! Abbott issues urgent recall on mislabelled batch – Check yours now

Abbott India in its latest public notice revealed that it has issued a voluntary recall of a particular batch of Thyronorm tablets due to labeling error in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Abbott India limited has issued a public notice drawing attention of general public that it has issued a voluntary recall of a particular batch of Thyronorm tablets due to labeling error in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

“The recall of Thyronorm, a medicine commonly used to treat hypothyroidism, was initiated due to a labeling error in a small percentage of bottles from a particular batch that was mislabeled with the dose strength as 25 mcg, whereas the bottles contain 88 mcg tablets,” the notice said.

The affected batch of Thyronorm is numbered AEJ0713 and was manufactured in March 2023. Abbott in the notice said that only a small percentage of the bottles from this batch contained an incorrect label of 25mcg, instead of the intended dose of 88mcg.

The company stressed the importance of taking the correct dose and thus initiated a voluntary recall of the mislabeled batch. Abbott has stated that there are no quality issues with the product and that they have not received any reports of adverse patient impacts. The company is working closely with distributors and partners to facilitate the recall process.

The mislabeled batch of Thyronorm has been invoiced only in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and does not affect any other batch or dosage strength of Thyronorm or other Abbott products. The company urges anyone who may have purchased this batch of Thyronorm to contact their healthcare provider and return the product for a refund.