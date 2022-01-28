Audiah Nagar boys, girls emerge champions of Volleyball tournament

Hyderabad: Audiah Nagar boys and girls emerged champions of the One Volleyball tournament, conducted by Audiah Nagar Volleyball Association on the occasion of the Republic Day, at the GHMC Sports Complex.

In the tournament, held in round robin format, Audiah Nagar boys defeated BHEL Sports Club, PJR MCH Chandanagar and LB Stadium teams to emerge champions.

In the women’s category, Audiah Nagar downed St Francis, Gymkhana teams but went down to TSS Hakimpet.But the two victories were enough for the women’s team to take the title.

Later, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, former Indian international volleyball players V Ravikanth Reddy, Vijay Anand and others presented the trophies. The winning teams were also rewarded with Rs 50,000 each.

