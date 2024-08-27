Auto driver sets himself ablaze in Kothagudem

He was said to have suffered 90 percent burns as he doused himself with diesel and set himself ablaze at his residence under the influence of alcohol.
Kothagudem: A 54 year old auto rickshaw driver, Emmanuel attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze at Budidagadda area in Kothagudem town on Tuesday.
He was said to have suffered 90 percent burns as he doused himself with diesel and set himself ablaze at his residence under the influence of alcohol.
He resorted to the extreme act due to financial problems, the family members said. He was shifted to Government General Hospital for treatment.