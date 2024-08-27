Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
Auto driver sets himself ablaze in Kothagudem

He was said to have suffered 90 percent burns as he doused himself with diesel and set himself ablaze at his residence under the influence of alcohol.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 27 August 2024, 05:10 PM
Kothagudem: A 54 year old auto rickshaw driver, Emmanuel attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze at Budidagadda area in Kothagudem town on Tuesday.

He resorted to the extreme act due to financial problems, the family members said. He was shifted to Government General Hospital for treatment.

 

