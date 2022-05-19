Auto rickshaw bandh demanding abolition of GO 714 successful in Khammam

Khammam: Auto rickshaw bandh called by Auto Workers union JAC was successful in Khammam district bandh on Thursday and passed off peacefully.

The bandh was called demanding the Centre to withdraw GO 714. Massive protest rallies took out at different places in Khammam and Kothagudem districts by auto rickshaw unions in support of the demand. Public suffered as auto rickshaws went off the road on the day.

Addressing a gathering in Khammam, CITU state secretary B Madhu, its district secretary K Venkateshwar, TRSKV district president Palvancha Krishna and others condemned the Centre’s move imposing a late penalty of Rs 50 per day on fitness charges.

The new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 would harm the livelihood of small-time mechanics as the Act wants the vehicle owners to carry out repairs in auto showrooms only. On the other hand vehicle owners and drivers have to spend huge amounts on repairs as the showrooms charge heavily, they complained.

Madhu and Krishna demanded the Centre to immediately abolish the GO 714 which was causing financial loss to auto workers. The auto rickshaw drivers were already forced to bear huge financial burden due to increase in petrol and diesel prices.

They warned that JAC would continue its fight until the BJP government at the Centre withdraws the GO 714. The JAC leaders J Upender, Arunodaya Srinivas, Ravula Srinu, Vema Selva Raju and others were present.

In Kothagudem a massive rally was taken out with auto rickshaws, mini-goods and passenger vehicles. District Library Chairman Dindigala Rajender and AMC Chairman Harisingh participated in the rally.