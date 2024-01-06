Auto runs over 16-month-old boy in Telangana

According to Chegunta Police, the victim Lachu Sridhar was playing before his house when an auto, carrying mineral water cans, ran over him.
Medak: In a tragic incident, the alleged rash driving by an auto driver claimed the life of a 16-month-old boy at Vadiyaram village of Chegunta Mandal on Saturday.
Sridhar was the second son of Ramesh and Suvarna.
Chegunta SI Harish Goud said a case was registered against auto driver Narsimhulu.