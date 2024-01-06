| Auto Runs Over 16 Month Old Boy In Telangana

Auto runs over 16-month-old boy in Telangana

According to Chegunta Police, the victim Lachu Sridhar was playing before his house when an auto, carrying mineral water cans, ran over him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Representational Image

Medak: In a tragic incident, the alleged rash driving by an auto driver claimed the life of a 16-month-old boy at Vadiyaram village of Chegunta Mandal on Saturday.

Sridhar was the second son of Ramesh and Suvarna.

Chegunta SI Harish Goud said a case was registered against auto driver Narsimhulu.