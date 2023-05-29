Two committed suicide in separate incidents in Medak district

A 31-year-old man named Uppala Sharath committed suicide in Chegunta Mandal by jumping into the Reddypally tank.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:04 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Representational Image

Medak: Two persons died by suicide in Medak district on Monday in separate incidents. In the first incident, a youngster came under the wheels of a speeding train at Polata village in Manoharabad Mandal. He was Ravelli Bhaskar (24), son of Ramayampally sarpanch Parvathi. He reportedly left his home on Sunday late at night at 10.30 PM. The mutilated body parts of Bhaskar were found on the railway track on Monday morning by locals.

In another incident, a man has committed suicide by jumping into Reddypally tank in Chegunta Mandal. The victim was Uppala Sharath (31), who left his house on Saturday night. He was body was found floating in the water on Monday morning. The reasons behind his decision to end his life are not yet immediately ascertained.