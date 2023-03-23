Harish Rao distributes health kits to filariasis patients in Siddipet

Filariasis patients in Siddipet would be given medicine once every three months so that the disease could be controlled from aggravating, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Health Minister T Harish Rao is distributing health kits to filariasis patients in Siddipet on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday launched the distribution of health kits to filariasis patients in Siddipet. The kit will have medicines and soaps the patients need to use every day.

Addressing filariasis patients, the Minister said they would be given medicine once every three months so that the disease could be controlled from aggravating. The kit was named “Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention Kits”. Since the district had 8,121 identified patients, Rao said the State government has spent Rs 40 lakh to distribute the kits. Stating that the Telangana government was the first in the country to give pensions to filariasis patients, he said the government would soon open health clinics across the district to regularly attend to filariasis patients. The patients could also walk into his house any time if they needed pension or treatment, he said.

The Minister, who called upon the people to utilise the “Kanti Velugu” camps, later inaugurated new Laparoscopy equipment and other machinery presented by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) to the Siddipet Government Hospital.

The Minister, interacting with patients and doctors during the visit, reviewed the performance of the hospital and suggested the staff to place a screen in the hall so that pregnant women could practice meditation during their stay in the hospital.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr Kishore said the number of outpatients was between 900 and 1,200 a day.

The Minister, asking the hospital staff to improve their performance, said 66 per cent of the total deliveries were being performed in government hospitals in Siddipet district while the remaining were performed in private hospitals.

Also Read Telangana: Gajwel mechanic enters Limca Book of Records