Democracy, Constitutional rights under threat in BJP rule: Harish Rao

Harish Rao made the comment in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that democracy and constitutional rights were under serious threat in the nation under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP).

The Minister has made the comment in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s disqualification as a Lok Sabha member. In a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Friday, Harish Rao said that the decision is a perfect example of dictatorship politics and the arrogance of the BJP.

