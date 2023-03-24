Democracy, Constitutional rights under threat in BJP rule: Harish Rao

Harish Rao made the comment in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member
Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that democracy and constitutional rights were under serious threat in the nation under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP).
The Minister has made the comment in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi‘s disqualification as a Lok Sabha member. In a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Friday, Harish Rao said that the decision is a perfect example of dictatorship politics and the arrogance of the BJP.