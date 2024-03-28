Automaxis backed by T-Hub revolutionizes cross-border trade with Blockchain, AI Integration

This cutting-edge platform tackles longstanding challenges in international trade, fundamentally reshaping how businesses navigate the intricacies of global commerce

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 03:32 PM

Hyderabad: Automaxis, a pioneering startup nurtured by T-Hub, announced groundbreaking advancements in its mission to revolutionize international transactions. With its flagship product, FDP Connect, Automaxis is poised to streamline, automate, and digitize transactions related to Freight, Documents & Payments.

This cutting-edge platform tackles longstanding challenges in international trade, fundamentally reshaping how businesses navigate the intricacies of global commerce, a press release said.

Cross-border trade often encounters inefficiencies and bottlenecks, hindering seamless transactions. Automaxis emerges as a beacon of efficiency and reliability, leveraging blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to bridge the gap between stakeholders operating in silos. By fostering interoperability and seamless collaboration within the supply chain, Automaxis sets the stage for enhanced efficiency and reduced paperwork in international trade.

Pratik, Chief Operating Officer of Automaxis, said, “We are providing a one-stop-shop for all the digital needs of the exporting and importing companies in India. Our smart tool navigates users through the total process of international trade, ensuring efficiency and compliance.”

T-Hub’s mentorship and expansive network provided validation and avenues for crucial market expansion, propelling Automaxis as a trailblazer in the cross-border trade sector, the release added.