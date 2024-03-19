MCRHRD to conduct training-cum-study tour programme for Bihar officers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 09:52 PM

Hyderabad: Dr MCR HRD Institute is conducting a one-week training-cum-study tour programme for Bihar officers to Telangana.

It is sponsored by Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development (BIPARD). As many as 63 officers from Revenue, Municipal Administration, Social Welfare, Labour, Rural Development departments are attending the programme.

As a part of the programme, officers will visit different institutions, including Telangana State Police Integrated Command & Control Centre, T-Hub, T-Works, Ramoji Film City and places of historical importance.

MCRHRD Director General Shashank Goel highlighted the uniqueness of the programme.

Apart from lecture sessions, more focus was laid on field visits to innovative and successful implementation Telangana schemes, besides interaction with the concerned officers, he said according to a press release.