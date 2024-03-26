VentureBlick signs MoU with T-Hub

The primary objective of this collaboration is to create an ecosystem that promotes innovation, knowledge exchange between countries and distribution and marketing support for healthcare startups out of India.

Hyderabad: VentureBlick, a global platform for healthcare innovation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with T-Hub to promote crossborder cooperation and advance revolutionary healthcare solutions.

Kailash Jialdasani, Head of Operations (South Asia) at VentureBlick in a press release said, “India imports 70 to 80 percent of its medical devices. We want to empower Indian entrepreneurs to create innovative healthcare technology not only for India but also for the world.”

VentureBlick was first established in Singapore and Korea. It is now expanding into India with a network of over 2000 healthcare experts, advisors, innovators, investors, and distributors to curate solutions for Indian healthcare startups and their global expansion.