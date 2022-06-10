Avish Educom helps create success stories in the corporate world with its best skilled-based courses

A student talks about his experience at the institute and how she got placed with one of the top corporate houses.

Today, many of the brands, businesses, platforms, and even institutes promise a lot about their courses, teaching methods, and job placements, luring students to join them and eventually only learn textbook-based courses. However, the education system in India has now seen a revamp and how for the better, of course, where more and more institutes and learning platforms have come forward to keep aside the promises and only focus on delivering the best to their students, eventually producing some of the greatest talents out of their institutes that go ahead in making it big in the corporate world. What better than Avish Educom to serve as an example here, which as a Durg, Chhattisgarh-based multi-skill center has been helping students create their success stories in ways they never thought were even possible.

Founded by Chairman Manish Parakh and co-founder/CEO Nilesh Parakh, Avish Educom so far has served thousands of students from across the nation to build their confidence through their top skill-based course to make them more refined as individuals and professionals and helping them land up with the jobs they need and deserve, focusing on “Skills speak louder than Degrees.” So many students are today thankful for whatever they have achieved and have been able to do in their chosen careers and industries.

One of them came forward to speak about her experience at the multi-skill center, saying, “I attended the fashion designing course at Avish Educom with the aim to make my name in the industry as I always felt passionate about drawing and designing apparel. However, I lacked professional knowledge and the right set of skills. Hence, I joined Avish Educom for its skill-based course, which helped me learn about different software like Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Corel Draw and helped me learn varied aspects of the fashion designing niche like fashion styling and photography, designing process and development, and much more.”

Adding further, she says, “Today, I work at a reputed fashion house, where I integrate my knowledge and learnings from Avish Educom and make sure to curate and create designs that are in-trend with the current fashion world. This has helped me earn significant income and become financially stable.”

Besides Fashion designing, the renowned education center also offers a variety of other skill-based courses like web graphics and animation, cloud computing, and cyber security, DCA/PGDCA/BCA, and so much more.