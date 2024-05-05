Award distribution ceremony of TES-43 Course conducted at MCEME

5 May 2024

Hyderabad: After completing three years of tough and arduous technical and military training, 20 Officer Cadets of the Technical Entry Scheme-43 (TES-43) course passed out from the portals of the Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad.

The award distribution ceremony of the Passing Out Course (POC) TES-43 was conducted with full military decorum at the MCEME Auditorium on Saturday. Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME were the chief guest for the event.

The meritorious cadets of the course were awarded with awards and medals. The GOC-in-C ARTRAC Gold medal for standing first in order of merit was awarded to WCC D Subash, the Silver Medal for standing second in order of merit was awarded to Cadet Shahnowaz Ahmed, and the Bronze medal for standing third in order of merit was awarded to WCA Sukhman Preet Singh.

Awards were also given to cadets excelling in various aspects of training including Drill, Officer Like Qualities, Weapon Training, Outdoor Training, and others, a press release said.