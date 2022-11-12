Ayacut farmers of Dindi project to get irrigation facility for yasangi crop season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

TRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Kethavath Ravindra Kumar Naik speaking after inaugurating PACS paddy procurement centre at Dindi in Nalgonda district on Saturday

Nalgonda: TRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Kethavath Ravindra Kumar Naik on Saturday said irrigation facility would be provided to the ayacut of Dindi project for the yasangi crop season.

Inaugurating a PACS paddy procurement centre at Dindi, Ravindra Kumar said farmers should gear up to take up cultivation under the ayacut of Dindi project as irrigation facility would be provided to farmers for yasangi crop season. There was ayacut of 10,000 acres under left and right canals of the project. In addition to this, irrigation tanks, which would be filled with water from Dindi project, would also provide irrigation facility to 2,835 acres. Reminding that the water storage capacity of Dindi project was 1.2 tmcs, he said that irrigation facility to the ayacut would be provided to the ayacut as per the decision of the State government, he added.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to providing irrigation facility to fertile lands in the State, he said irrigation tanks of 10 villages in Chandampet mandal was being filled with the water from Dindi project after seven decades of waiting.

Stating that schedule for release of water from Dindi project for yasangi crop season would be released soon by the officials, he suggested the farmers of ayacut to take up the cultivation of dry land crops.

He said the State government would procure every drain of paddy, which was produced by the farmers in vanakalam crop season. He pointed out that IKP and PACS paddy procurements were opened to purchase crop from the farmers. He asked the farmers to bring the paddy to the procurement centers with fixed moisture percentage to Minimum Support Price (MSP). The state government has provided all the required facilities at the paddy procurement centers for the farmers, he added.