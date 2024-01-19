| Ayodhya Ram Mandir What Is Pran Pratishtha How Is It Performed

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: What is Pran Pratishtha. How is it performed?

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 19 January 2024, 02:28 PM

Hyderabad: On January 22, the holy city of Ayodhya will witness the culmination of a long-awaited dream: the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the idol at the newly constructed Ram Mandir. This momentous occasion, signifying the “life-giving” of the idol, has been preceded by a series of elaborate rituals since January 16, drawing upon ancient Vedic and Puranic traditions.

What is Pran Pratishtha?

Pran Pratishtha is a sacred ritual that transforms an inanimate idol into a living deity, imbuing it with the power to receive devotees’ prayers and bestow blessings. Through this mystical process, the idol transcends its material form and becomes a conduit for divine connection.

Key Stages of Pran Pratishtha

Several key stages prepare the idol for its divine transformation:

Shobha Yatra: The journey begins with a joyous procession, carrying the idol through the temple’s vicinity. As devotees line the path, their devotion infuses the idol with positive energy and prepares it for the sacred transformation.

Adhivass: The idol undergoes a series of purifications and blessings through “Adhivass” rituals. Immersion in various substances, including water (Jaladhivaas), imbues the idol with auspicious qualities.

Ritual Bath and Abhishek: A ceremonial bath cleanses the idol, followed by “Abhishek,” where it is anointed with holy substances like milk, honey, and ghee, depending on the ceremony’s scale.

Opening of the Eyes: After this purification, the most profound moment arrives – the “Darshanotsava” or “Opening of the Eyes.” Chants invoke divine energies to animate the idol’s features. Finally, with a gold needle dipped in “Anjan,” a sacred paste similar to kohl, the eyes are gently opened.

Divine Emergence: With the opening of the eyes, the idol awakens to its divine purpose. It is no longer merely a stone figure but a living embodiment of Lord Ram, ready to receive the prayers and devotion of millions.