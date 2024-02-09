| Amitabh Bachchan Makes Second Visit To Ram Temple In Ayodhya

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 06:07 PM

Hyderabad: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday, marking his second visit to the sacred site.

The UP government ensured special security arrangements for Bachchan’s visit. Earlier in January, the veteran actor attended the Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

According to sources, his visit to Ayodhya was not solely for religious reasons; Bachchan also attended the launch event of a jewellery store in the area.

On the professional front, the Bollywood megastar is currently engrossed in shooting for the pan-Indian sci-fi movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Directed by Nag Ashiwn, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Kamal Hassan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.