Ayodhya’s ‘Deepotsav’: Participate from Rs 51 for a diya to Rs 1,100 for 51 diyas

By IANS Published Date - 10:15 AM, Fri - 10 November 23

Ayodhya: With the ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya just a day away, people can be a part of it by paying with a sum as low as Rs 51 for a diya to Rs 1,100 for 51 diyas.

The only difference here will be that your diya will be illuminated at a designated place picked by you, at the click of the mouse at the virtual space developed by Ayodhya Development Authority for the purpose.

The dedicated portal — which will play e-Deepotsav — has been set up for people who want to take part in the mega event from far off places. The portal also offers live feed of the events unfolding in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) on the occasion of Deepotsav.

A special online programme has been prepared to connect the worshippers of Lord Rama from India and abroad with the Deepotsav, said R.P. Yadav, deputy director, tourism department.

“The idea is to let people buy e-lamps by booking packages in this e-Deepotsav and feel connected with the noble event,” he said.

While one can buy a lamp for Rs 51, 11 lamps Rs 101, 21 for Rs 501 and 51 for Rs 1,100, those who are making the booking will be able to click and light the lamp from their homes at Ram Ki Paidi, Saryu Ghats, Mutts, Temples and other religious places.

Along with this, prizes like lamps, cardamom seeds or laddu prasad, model of Ram temple, souvenirs of Ramnami Gamcha, Ram Darwar, etc., will be sent to them by courier as per the package, he added.

Devotees can be a part of e-Deepotsav by logging at ‘Holy Ayodhya Portal’ (https://holyayodhya.com/).