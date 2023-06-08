Ayurmegha Ayurvedic Restoration Centre celebrates one year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Ayurmegha Ayurvedic Restoration Centre located on Banjara Hills Road No.12, is celebrating 1 year in promoting Ayurveda and commitment to reach the traditional age old science, to all.

Yamini Nair, Director, Ayurmegha Ayurvedic Centre, emphasized the importance of educating people on healthy living and safeguarding future generations by proper Ayurvedic satvic diet, Yoga principles and other methods to improve immunity.

“We offer a diagnostic tool called Nadiswara (pulse analysis), which provides a comprehensive assessment of doshas, wellness indicators, and thought processes of patient,” she said. A 5-page report is generated in 20 seconds and based upon the findings, the doctor can guide and prescribe suitable medicines as per dosha and panchkarma therapies which help in stress, anxiety, depression, cervical spondilytis, spinal problems, osteo and rheumatic arthritis and other complicated long term problems.

From June 7 to 30, an awareness campaign on cancer is being conducted and counselling provided to patients. All patients will also receive an Ayurvedic diet chart tailored to their doshas.

A 20% rebate on all Panchakarma treatments and free pulse diagnosis report is offered for those aged 50 and above. To register and avail benefits, help line numbers 9154976891 or 9154976896 can be contacted.