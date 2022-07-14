Kerala’s Vaidyaratnam Oushadhasala stepping up operations in Hyderabad

Published Date - 04:28 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: Vaidyaratnam Oushadhasala, the well-known Ayurveda brand from Kerala is stepping up its operations in Telangana to promote authentic Kerala Ayurveda treatment through free consultation and launch of ‘Angana’ an exclusive Ayurvedic healthcare clinic for women.

On Thursday, Vaidyaratnam launched ‘Angana’ for women at SD Road, near Sangeet theatre cross roads, which would provide treatment related to gynaecology and other associated issues, a press release said.

A store and depot, which will have free consultation facility with doctors from Kerala for a wide array of diseases such as eczema, skin diseases, psoriasis, migraine, diabetes, kidney stone, arthritis, hypertension etc, was also thrown-open.

Vaidyaratnam Oushadhasala is managed by the Eledathu Thaikkatu Mooss Family, well known Ashtavaidya families of Kerala. Ashtavaidyas are the physicians who are masters of the eight branches of Ayurveda mentioned in the classical texts, the press release added.

Deputy speaker, T Padma Rao Goud, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA, G. Sayanna, Executive Director, Vaidyaratnam Group, Dr.E.T.Krishnan Mooss and others were present at the inaugural.