Ayyappa devotees stage `rail roko’ in Visakhapatnam

The devotees came on to the rail track when their reserved coaches were allegedly withdrawn without information in Visakhapatnam-Kollam weekly superfast express.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Visakhapatnam: Pilgrims to Sabarimala by the Visakhapatnam-Kollam weekly superfast express on Thursday squatted on the rail track when their reserved coaches were allegedly withdrawn without information.

About 250 Ayyappa devotees had reserved their confirmed berths in four sleeper coaches for journey well in advance. However, after they reached the railway station, it was announced that three of these coaches were withdrawn due to technical reasons.

The train also started when some of the devotees ran in front and squatted on the rail track, refusing to leave until the railway authorities addressed the issue.

Finally, the authorities restored the coaches after four hours and devotees left for Kollam by the train.