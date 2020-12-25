Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor drowns in Idukki

He is best known for his work in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Kamattipadam and Paavada.

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad who was recently seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum drowned in Malankara dam reservoir when he stepped in to take a bath on Friday. He was in Thodpuzha of Idukki district for a shoot when the mishap happened.

He is best known for his work in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Kamattipadam and Paavada.

Nedumangad’s body has been retrieved from the reservoir and the mortal remains are at a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

His co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted condolences saying “Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you are at peace Anil etta” sic.

Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta. 💔 pic.twitter.com/B6hOHGffkA — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 25, 2020

